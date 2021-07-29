I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 21 Best Designer Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale began on July 28th and runs through August 8th. You know what that means: Tons of highly-coveted items are already selling out since price-savvy shoppers, like us, are ruthless. All of our go-to brands are discounted at Nordstrom right now, including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Rag & Bone, and more. Not to mention, cult-favorites like affordable activewear brand Zella are included in the sale, meaning it's time to check longstanding items like the Zella joggers off of our wishlists.