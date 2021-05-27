The 6 Best Memorial Day Fashion Sales Happening This Weekend
We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means several things: Summer has arrived, we're off the clock Monday, and some serious sales are happening. All three facts are super exciting to us, TBH, but the third one might take the cake. With plenty of warm days ahead, we're splurging and giving our summer wardrobes a major upgrade from last year's tie dye sweat sets. And with the help of Memorial Day Weekend sales, we don't have to break the bank in order to do so.
Tons of retailers are offering major discounts during this holiday weekend, but we chose our top six. From statement jewelry at BaubleBar to staple sandals from Zappos to style essentials from retail giant Nordstrom, these MDW sales have everything you need to step into summer feeling like your best dressed self.
Below, shop the best Memorial Day Weekend Sales, and remember, the kickoff to summer is a reason to treat yourself.
BaubleBar Memorial Day Sale:
BaubleBar is our go-to brand for affordable jewelry that can be both trendy and classic. And we're not the only ones—celebs like J.Lo and Lizzo are big fans of BaubleBar, too. From now through Monday, you can score 20% off sitewide with code SALE20. We're planning on snagging our own Carrie Bradshaw-esque nameplate necklace and Julia Roberts's favorite ring.
- Nameplate necklace, $110.40 (orig. $138), baublebar.com
- Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $38.40 (orig. $48), baublebar.com
- Pisa Bracelet, $17.60 (orig $22), baublebar.com
- Hera Necklace, $38.40 (orig. $48), baublebar.com
- Dalilah Small Hoops, $30.40 (orig. $38), baublebar.com
Old Navy Memorial Day Sale:
It's no secret that Old Navy offers tons of bright, fun summer fashion. We're talking clothing, swimwear, and accessories, all at super affordable prices. This weekend, those prices just got even more affordable. Starting at $5, snag styles for 50% off until Monday.
- Sleeveless Tiered Dobby Swing Dress, $26 (orig. $34.99), oldnavy.gap.com
- High-Waisted Slouchy Cut-Off Jean Shorts, $30 (orig. $34.99), oldnavy.gap.com
- White Jean Jacket, $28 (orig. $39.99), oldnavy.gap.com
- Floral-Print Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25 (orig. $29.99), oldnavy.gap.com
- Printed Sleeveless Tiered Swing Dress, $24.97 (orig. $34.99), oldnavy.gap.com
Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale:
From now until June 6th, Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off sitewide during its half-yearly sale. Yes, that means high-end designers like Longchamp and Marc Fisher are discounted, plus cult favorite brands like Topshop and Madewell. Run, don't walk to Nordstrom's half-yearly sale.
- Marc Fisher LTD Mahalia Strappy Sandal, $66 (orig. $110), nordstrom.com
- Topshop Woven Leather Crossbody Bag, $49.99 (orig. $75), nordstrom.com
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Top Handle Bag, $88 (orig. $110), nordstrom.com
- BP. 60mm Oversize Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $10 (orig. $15), nordstrom.com
- Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring, $4.80 (orig. $12), nordstrom.com
Macy's Memorial Day Sale:
Like Nordstrom, Macy's has it all: clothing, footwear, handbags, jewelry. This weekend, the department store is offering between 20% and 60% off all types of merchandise from a wide variety of brands like Levi's, Adidas, and Free People, to name a few.
- Adidas Pacer Side-Striped Shorts, $24 (orig. $30), macys.com
- Levi's Cotton Denim Mom Shorts, $34.65 (orig. $49.50), macys.com
- Free People Violet Mini Dress, $64.80 (orig. $108), macys.com
- INC Puff-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress, $77.70 (orig. $129.50), macys.com
- 7 For All Mankind Monroe Cutoff Jean Shorts, $76.80 (orig. $128), macys.com
Zappos Memorial Day Sale:
We need comfortable and stylish footwear to carry us through warm weather fun this summer, and Zappos has got us covered with tons of trusted brands. This Memorial Day Weekend, snag 30% off staple sneakers, sandals, and pool shoes at Zappos—your feet will thank you.
- Lucky Brand Bizell, $35.99 (orig. $39.99), zappos.com
- Guess Roslynn, $80.10 (orig. $89), zappos.com
- Jessica Simpson Tislie, $53.10 (orig. $59), zappos.com
- Soludos Shibori Ibiza Sneaker, $125.10 (orig. $139), zappos.com
- Keds Double Decker Ikat, $50.05 (orig. $55), zappos.com
Boohoo Memorial Day Sale:
If you're looking for super trendy clothing like cowl-neck midi dresses and one-shouldered crop tops, turn to Boohoo. The retailer is an expert in offering the latest trends at insanely affordable prices. And this weekend, prices are even more slashed; score all the Insta-worthy clothing you desire for 60% off.
- Satin Asymetric Cowl Neck Mini Dress, $20 (orig. $50), boohoo.com
- Floral Printed Crop Bralet Skirt Co-ord, $17.60 (orig. $44), boohoo.com
- Satine Plunge Strappy Midi Dress, $20 (orig. $50), boohoo.com
- Tall Chain Detail Raw Hem Denim Skirt, $16 (orig. $40), boohoo.com
- Satin Tie Back Scarf Top, $12 (orig. $30), boohoo.com