The 10 Skirt Outfit Ideas You Need to Recreate this Spring

Skirts have come a long way since they were first invented somewhere around 3900 B.C. They've evolved from large hoop skirts and poodle skirts to the revolutionary mini skirts of the '60s and pretty much every kind of skirt today. No matter where you fall on the fashion spectrum—from flowery and flirty to grungy and laid-back—you can put together skirt outfits that fit your personal style.

While skirts may seem like a more formal outfit choice, they can easily be dressed up or down by switching up your shoes, shirt, and accessories. So, whether you're going to the office, the farmer's market, or the skate park, there's a skirt for that. To prove the versatility of skirts, and share some styling inspiration, we rounded up 10 cute skirt outfit ideas that anyone can recreate. Browse the looks for outfit ideas and shop similar options including plaid skirts, tennis skirts, jean skirts, and more.

1. Plaid skirt outfit:

Cher Horowitz is a forever style icon and she showed us all the power of a plaid skirt (especially when it's paired with a matching plaid blazer). Though a plaid skirt often comes with a school girl connotation, you can make it sporty and casual by wearing the skirt with a T-shirt and sneakers. Or, you can lean into the preppy vibe with a cardigan top and some Mary Janes.

plaid skirt Blue Plaid Pleated Double Buckle Skirt $20.93 ( $29.90 save 30% ) SHOP IT Hot Topic

forever 21 plaid skirt Pleated Plaid Mini Skirt $17.99 SHOP IT Forever 21

2. Mini skirt outfit:

Image zoom

The mini skirt is a power move and there are so many ways to style it. Take a page from Bella Hadid's fashion book and pair it with a matching blazer and sneakers for a business casual approach. You can also play up the early 2000s appeal of the mini skirt and pair it with a fun one-shoulder crop top.

lulus pink mini skirt Walking the Walk Blush Pink Vegan Leather Mini Skirt $34 SHOP IT Lulus

pacsun mini skirt LA Hearts Faux Leather Slit Mini Skirt $16.49 ( $36.95 save 55% ) SHOP IT PacSun

3. Jean skirt outfit:

Denim skirts are forever going in and out of style, but with the right styling, we believe it's a timeless look. Contrast the casual nature of a denim skirt by pairing it with a crisp white button-down shirt and some minimalistic heels, as shown above. Or, for a more classic look, pair it with a basic T-shirt and sneakers.

denim skirt Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash $29.99 ( $75 save 60% ) SHOP IT Madewell

gap denim skirt High Rise Denim Mini Skirt $28.97 ( $49.99 save 42% ) SHOP IT Gap

4. Pleated midi skirt outfit:

Pleated midi skirts are one of the most comfortable skirts to wear and versatile skirts to style. For a perfectly polished and coordinated outfit, we love a monochrome look similar to the outfit above. For more of an eclectic style, we also love playing around with pleated midi skirts in funky patterns and pairing them with contrasting textures.

5. Tennis skirt outfit:

Leave it to Zoë Kravitz to show us how to style tennis skirts in the ultimate cool-girl way. In High Fidelity, her character rocks a tennis skirt with an oversized Dickies T-shirt and sneakers, and it's a great outfit template to reference for any time you want to look effortlessly stylish. If you want to take some styling tips from Gen Z instead, you can wear your tennis skirt like everyone on TikTok does, pairing it with an oversized sweatshirt and collared shirt underneath.

tennis skirt Tennis Skirt $50 SHOP IT Los Angeles Apparel

white tennis skirt NIA Cannes Tennis Skort $68 SHOP IT Nordstrom

6. Leather mini skirt outfit:

skirt outfits Image zoom Credit: Neil Mockford, Getty Images

Leather skirts may seem like a risky move, but all you need is a little confidence to pull them off. We love Miley's super sleek all-black look above, which doubles up on the leather with her over-the-knee leather boots.

lulus leather skirt Corte Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt $35 SHOP IT Lulus

7. Leather midi skirt outfit:

If a mini skirt version of the trend isn't happening for you, or you simply want to make this trend a little more work-appropriate, consider extending the length and opting for a leather midi skirt. Trust us, your outfit will give off major badass business lady vibes.

mango leather skirt Faux-leather pencil skirt $59.99 ( $79.99 save 25% ) SHOP IT Mango

8. Silk bias midi skirt outfit:

A silk skirt is a fun way to incorporate a luxurious fabric into your wardrobe, whether you're going to a special event or off to grab a coffee. Play up the feminine elements by pairing the skirt with a puff-sleeve peasant top and heels like the outfit above or throw on a graphic T-shirt and some chunky sneakers to keep it more casual.

silk skirt Washable Silk Skirt $59.90 ( $178 save 66% ) SHOP IT Quince

silk skirt Let's Kick Split Satin Midi Skirt $26.50 ( $53 save 50% ) SHOP IT Nasty Gal

9. Pencil skirt outfit:

Image zoom

Naturally, we had to give it up to Meghan Markle for the pencil skirt outfit we'll never forget. If you're not into the formal style, however, throwing on a cropped tee is a great way to contrast the length and structure of a pencil skirt.

universal standard pencil skirt Lynn Luxe Twill Pencil Skirt $128 SHOP IT Universal Standard

white pencil skirt Vince Camuto Rib-Knit Pencil Skirt $35.40 ( $59 save 40% ) SHOP IT Macy's

10. Maxi skirt outfit:

While ankle-length fabric may sound frumpy or intimidating, the right maxi skirt can be playful and make a big fashion statement. Let the skirt do the talking and keep the rest of your look simple by styling with a cardigan top or T-shirt and a pair sneakers or heels, depending on the occasion.

anthropologie maxi skirt Angelina Tulle Maxi Skirt $148 SHOP IT Anthropologie

maxi skirt Georgette Tiered Maxi Skirt in Adorable Ditsy $54.99 ( $98 save 44% ) SHOP IT Madewell