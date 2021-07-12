Here's Where to Buy the Cute Underwear Olympians Are Wearing This Summer
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is the official supplier of the undergarments for women on the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Tokyo. The shapewear brand partnered with the Olympic team and Paralympic team to outfit the athletes in comfortable undies—which you can also purchase for yourself.
SKIMS tapped some of the athletes on Team USA for the campaign imagery, including Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, A'ja Wilson, Dalilah Muhammad, and Scout Bassett, but all of the female athletes—more than 600 of them on Team USA—will be outfitted with the entire SKIMS x Team USA collection for the upcoming Games.
The collection, designed for comfort and support (and aesthetics, of course) is available to shop now on the SKIMS site, and all the pieces come with either an Olympic logo or Paralympic logo so you can support all the Olympians and their race to the gold. Check out a selection of the pieces ahead and shop it for yourself on SKIMS.
Shop fast so you can have your own SKIMS x Team USA pieces before the Olympics kick off on July 23rd in Tokyo and the Paralympics begin on August 24th! As with so many SKIMS collections, these are sure to sell fast.