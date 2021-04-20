Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is the Shoe Trend You Should Try This Summer, According to Your Zodiac Sign

After a year of strictly wearing loungewear sets and slippers, we're beyond ready to switch things up. As the world slowly begins to open and temperatures get warmer, we're daydreaming about sundresses, floral prints, and, of course, all of the summer shoes. After speaking with a trend expert, we confirmed with a Nordstrom stylist that the upcoming summer shoe trends will be about making a statement. From Y2K-inspired flip-flops to intricate mules and over-the-top sneakers, these shoe trends will make dressing up easy and fun.

Additionally, if you feel a little lost when it comes to fashion choices after a year of being indoors (because, same), we let the stars act as our personal stylists. After all, your zodiac sign could determine what trends you find more appealing and which will fit your lifestyle. That's why we tapped one of our favorite astrologers, Lisa Stardust, to help us figure out which trends you should jump into this season.

Aries:

Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Recycled Mesh and Leather $98

When considering Aries' naturally competitive state of mind, Stardust says that eco-friendly sneakers are the obvious fit to win their battles on and off the field. "The two sneakers of the summer will be gender-neutral statement sneakers and low profile options made from recycled and organic materials," says Nordstrom's trend expert and accessory fashion director, Elizabeth Kanfer.

Taurus:

Silent D Woven Sneakers $120

According to Stardust, Tauruses love a good glam moment without sacrificing comfort, which is why statement sneakers are the perfect fit (pun intended) for this super charged earth sign.

Gemini:

Vince Camuto Perseena Platform Wedge Flip Flop $98.95

Kanfer says we're still valuing comfort this summer but want to make it feel a little more stylish. Enter flatform flip-flops. Y2K fashion is back and better than we remember so we're not surprised this sandal is trending. "This is the best pick for Gemini to run free in and to add to their stylish outfits," explains Stardust.

Cancer:

Madewell Ayana Clog $168

Clogs are back and will be the slip-on shoe of choice this summer, according to Kanfer. While you'll see more modern takes of this '70s staple, Stardust says Cancers like shoes that can last throughout the decades, so they'll likely stick with the traditional style.

Leo:

Recykers Soho High-Top Sneakers $100

"Functional and playful shoes will get Leo the attention and comfort they seek without the intense drama," says Stardust of this fire sign's shoe of choice. Additionally, they can stay on-trend and be eco-conscious by opting for a pair made from repurposed plastic water bottles, such as these.

Virgo:

Simon Miller Beep Sandal $295

The elevated flip-flop will be all the rage this summer. "This silhouette is modern, minimal, and looks best with an exaggerated sole or on a kitten heel," says Kanfer. As a big fan of the "less is more" mentality, practical Virgos will live in these comfortable and trendy kitten heels.

Libra:

Marc Fisher LTD Cadence Heeled Slide $84.99 ( $120 save 29% )

"Sandals will be all about sexy ankle wraps, square toes, and strong pops of color," says Kanfer. With Libra's inevitable love of the finer things in life, Stardust says that these sweet shoes are a chic way to indulge.

Scorpio:

Palladium Pampa Bootie $79.95

Stardust says Scorpios are natural fashionistas. These unisex shoes stay true to their edgy nature as they offer the sass of combat boots with the versatility and comfort of sporty sneakers—perfect for this intense water sign.

Sagittarius:

Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandal $188

Sagittarius' free and adventurous spirit will opt for anything colorful and bohemian-inspired, which is why these colorful, bandana-inspired sandals are a no-brainer for the archer of the zodiac.

Capricorn:

Sam Edelman Marlena Sandals $139.95

Puffed up sandals made with soft leather materials, knotted designs, and a heel are a new and exciting trend that will reign supreme this summer, says Kanfer. "These sandals are a great option for Capricorn to wear in the boardroom and on a date," says Stardust.

Aquarius:

Innovative Aquarius will opt for unique shoes in stand-out colors, materials, and prints, says Stardust. These studded, open-toed heels are available in seven bright colors and prints, satisfying this air sign's desire to be different.

Pisces:

Blowfish Tart Sandals $49.17 ( $54.99 save 11% )