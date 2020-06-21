Shoes

The Cutest Fall Booties Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack—But Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and UGG boots are majorly discounted RN.
Cowboy Boots Are TikTok's Latest Viral Trend—Here's Where to Get Them
Maybe it's time to give those Doc Martens a rest, huh?
The Designer Shoes You Should Treat Yourself to, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Gemini will totally opt for funky sneakers.
Score 60% Off Booties and Boots at Nordstrom Rack—Just in Time for Fall
PSL season has arrived.
Score Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack—Only Until Sunday
Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber's go-to brands are majorly discounted.
If You're Obsessed with TikTok's #BamaRush Style, You Need These On-Sale Pieces RN
"My necklace is Kendra Scott, my bracelet is Kate Spade, and my shoes are Vince Camuto."
Podiatrists Helped Us Find 8 of the Most Comfortable Sandals on Amazon for Everyday Wear
And so many of them are on sale.
Birkenstocks Are Massively Marked Down at This Secret Sale—but Only for 72 Hours
It includes the celeb-loved Arizona sandal.
Nordstrom Rack Has Over 800 Sneakers and Sandals on Sale Right Now With Prices Starting at $7
These Slip-on Sneakers Go With Absolutely Everything in My Suitcase
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Discounts So Big, We Thought They Were Mistakes
11 Heels That Won't Sink Into Grass and Are Super Comfy, Too

This Wildly Popular Sustainable Sneaker Brand Has Two New Limited-Edition Colors

But they’re only available for a few more weeks.

4 Tips for Organizing Your Shoes to Declutter Your Closet and Life
All the Very Good Shoes From the Gossip Girl Reboot Are Available on Amazon
These Faux Fur-Lined Boots Are Legitimately the Best Purchase I've Made This Year
Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and More Stars Love Uggs—and They're Up to 71% Off Right Now
I Just Bought a Pair of Uggs for the First Time Since Middle School, Because 2020
6 Simple Ways to Stretch Leather Boots For the Perfect Fit
All the Best Winter Boots Are Under $110 During Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Sneaker Brands Are Discounted in Zappos’ VIP Sale
I've Worn These White Sneakers Everywhere for the Past Year, and They’re Still Squeaky Clean
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Huge Shoe Sale, So We're Stocking Up on Summer Sandals
These $25 Cork Sandals from Amazon Are the Knock-Off Birkenstocks You Need for Summer
Skechers Has a Secret Line of Comfy (and Extra Affordable) Sneakers You Can Only Get on Amazon
Lilly Pulitzer Is Having One of Its Biggest Sales Ever—but It Ends Tonight
These Flannel Slippers Are My New Favorite WFH Shoes
Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of stylish sandals on sale right now
7 expert-backed tips for preventing and treating sweaty feet
The shoes you should kick it in this summer, based on your zodiac sign
These Comfy and Eco-Friendly Sneakers Are My Go-To Summer Shoe
The comfortable sneaker with a 12,000-person waitlist is finally back in stock
The shoe brand every celeb shops just launched the perfect sneaker for both errands and workouts
9 espadrilles to break in at home before wearing out this summer, starting at $18
Keds' New Rifle Paper Co. Collection Has the Happiest Wear-Everywhere Sneakers
11 chunky dad sneakers worth trading in your strappy sandals for
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James teamed up with Keds for the cutest spring sneakers
J.Lo's DSW collection will have you tearing up the dance floor this wedding season
