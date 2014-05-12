Sew Cute: Embroidered Tee

After a few days of sun and high temperatures in the Windy City, I’m in full-on summer mode. I’m swapping out the sweaters and boots in my closet for sandals and dresses, and am attempting to remember how to re-install my window air conditioning unit (no luck so far).

My craft today is a follow-up of sorts to my bracelet from a couple of weeks ago: it’s an airy, bohemian-inspired piece using bright embroidery thread. I wanted to update the classic white tee with some colorful stitching. The finished top is still cool and light, but the flowers give it a nice summer-y pop. And if you’re unsure about embroidery, don’t worry—this was my first time trying it, and I’m happy to report that it’s both easy and fun!