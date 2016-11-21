Selena Gomez looked like a classic Hollywood starlet at the AMAs in her first appearance out of rehab

Since we heard that Selena Gomez was struggling with her lupus diagnosis, we’ve been trying to send all the good vibes her way. And we have some brilliant Selena-related news to kick start your Monday morning!

Last night, Selena walked the AMA red carpet in dazzing red, dressed in a beautiful Prada ball gown and glowing with confidence and positivity.

Knowing how difficult and painful it’s been for her throughout the last year (she’s been very open about living with lupus and having to undergo chemotherapy) — this appearance at such a major event was a pretty big deal. And of course it’s also a big step in her career, because she was nominated for Artist of the Year award and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (the latter of which she won!). Congratulations, Selena!

We simply adore this elegant dress, and love how Gomez kept her hair, makeup, and jewelry on the simple side. She looks strong, healthful, and just plain gorgeous.

And check out this total princessy back!

Here’s a happy snap taken by her makeup artist Hung Vanngo before the show:

"Reunited with this amazing lady today for the #AMAs."

And in typical amazing Selena Gomez style, she used her time on the winning stage to talk about her hiatus in an incredibly inspiring way. She told the audience that there were moments when she’s felt “broken,” but emphasized that those who feel that way “do not have to stay broken.” She also thanked her fans for sticking with her in the incredibly heartfelt moment.

We’re getting so many good vibes from Gomez right now, and sending them right back at her!