Rihanna is dropping new ~velvet~ Fenty x Puma sneakers just in time for the holidays

Clear everything off your holiday wish list, people. There is only one gift you’ll want/need this year. Rihanna is dropping new Fenty x Puma velvet sneakers on December 8th. Judging by the photo Puma posted to their Instagram, these new kicks are the only things you’ll want on your feet in 2017.

If you need catching up, Rihanna’s collection with Puma is based around Japanese street culture, “and the sport-driven design of PUMA,” Puma’s website explains. Her current collection of Fenty x Puma creepers are currently sold out, so we’re expecting her new debuts to follow suit. We’d suggest putting these babies at the top of your holiday wish list, stat.

Two weeks ago Rihanna announced the drop of her Fenty x Puma Sneaker Boot. It’s a more edgy, militant style compared to her creepers or slides. And, like the rest of her sneakers, these go great with her Fenty x Puma clothing line.

These three different colored velvet creepers will be the last Fenty x Puma drop of 2016. We can only imagine that 2017 is going to be a whole other ball game.

Rihanna took a step in the opposite direction from her sporty sneakers with Puma when designing her new Manolo Blahnik collection, “Savage.” The collection that arrived November 16th offers a myriad of stiletto boots with fur and suede accents, inspired by mid-’90s Timberland Manolo Blahnik boots.