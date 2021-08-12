This Celeb-Loved, Sustainable Brand Has the Dreamiest Wedding Guest Dresses—and They're 40% Off RN

If you gave us an unlimited budget to spend on dresses at one retailer, we wouldn't even hesitate before declaring Reformation the winner. No other brand does romantic, whimsical, lovely dresses quite like Reformation, and what could be more perfectly suited for wedding guest attire? Plus, tons of celebs have given the sustainable brand their seals of approval, such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and tons of other fashion-forward stars. We would typically need an A-lister's wallet to fill our closet with all of the Reformation items we have our eyes on—until now.