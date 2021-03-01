Reformation Just Launched Its First Activewear Line, and Sizes Range From XS to 3X

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've almost hit the year mark of staying home during the pandemic and our leggings and loungewear are getting stale. So, Reformation's new activewear launch, Ref Active, came at the exact right time. The sustainable fashion brand, which is mainly known for its sweet and simple dresses, took its signature flattering necklines and dreamy color palettes and worked them into bras, leggings, crop tops, bike shorts, bodysuits, and more.

The launch is divided into two categories: EcoMove, which is made of heavyweight spandex and polyester, and EcoStretch, which is made of a softer, stretchy jersey material. "EcoMove is for the HIIT class you planned after work, and EcoStretch is for making an excuse and canceling," a press email explains. No matter what you planning on doing in the Ref Active line, you can feel good about wearing any of the pieces, because they're all made sustainably with recycled plastic bottles and sizes range from XS to 3X.

According to a press email, the line's trademark REPREVE fabric uses 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, and "producing the fabric uses 45% less energy, 20% less water, and 30% less greenhouse gas emissions than virgin polyester."

Also, did we mention how cute the entire launch is? Just take a look at this one-shoulder cut-out bra in coral pink and pine green or this stretchy low-back bodysuit. These pieces will definitely be seeing more than our couches and yoga mats. Shop some of favorite pieces from the new line below.

