I'm a Self-Proclaimed Bra Hater, But I’m Obsessed With Parade’s New Bralettes

In the Before Times (aka, pre-COVID), I didn't really mind wearing regular underwire bras. I hated them, but I didn't mind them. As someone who has worn a D-cup since high school, I had long accepted that a supportive bra was my way of life. But after spending over a year at home wearing nothing more than loungewear and baggy tank tops, I can't imagine going back to a daily underwire.

Enter Parade's new bralettes, which *just* came out.

The popular underwear brand just unveiled a new collection of bralettes that are both comfortable and supportive. For the past year, I've been slouching around in budget-friendly bralettes that, while comfortable, don't provide any kind of support. I was actually under the impression that such a thing didn't exist, but Parade has proven me wrong.

Parade's new bralettes come in a scoop silhouette and a triangle silhouette, and they're made from the softest recycled nylon and spandex blend with a cotton lining. The fabric is thin enough to make you feel like you're wearing nothing yet still holds everything in place. What I appreciate the most is that it doesn't cut into my skin anywhere, which is always a concern for someone curvy. Instead, the straps rest lightly on my shoulders without slipping off and the band—which Parade calls its signature AirBand—sits snugly around me. There's no bulging or discomfort anywhere!

Parade's bralettes are available in a variety of colors and sizes—from XS to XXXL to accommodate cup sizes A through D—but they don't stop there. For bra sizes 32DD through 40F, there is an additional set of fits. These larger sizes are also made with thicker straps to really offer support, something us bigger busted people can certainly appreciate.

Since getting my Parade bralettes, I pretty much haven't taken them off, because they're just that comfortable. Plus, they're very affordable, especially considering these are a prime replacement for those underwire bras you hate. (I know you hate them—you can admit it.) Shop the bralettes for yourself ahead.

