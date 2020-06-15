11 Best One-Piece Swimsuits For Every Body Type and Need

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The promise of summertime has never been so exciting. Even if our summer plans still look a little different this year, bathing suit season is about to be fully in swing. But in the midst of all the daydreaming about summer and lounging by a pool in a cute swimsuit that we've been doing, we may have, uh, forgotten to buy an actual swimsuit. And if you're anything like us, you know there's nothing that kicks off the summer season more than stepping into a brand-new swimsuit that you plan on living in all summer long.

We love one-piece swimsuits because they're so easy to take from day to night by throwing a pair of denim cut-offs or cute lace pants on top of them. And with all of the super cute styles available, there's no need to think about mixing and matching a bikini top and bottom. Take the guesswork out of swimsuit season with one (or more!) of the trendy one-piece swimsuits we've selected for every body type.

Cute one-piece swimsuits to shop now:

1. Black one-piece swimsuit

aerie black one piece swimsuit Aerie Waffle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95 SHOP IT Aerie

When it comes to swimwear, a black one-piece swimsuit is the ultimate wardrobe essential. It's classic, timeless, and can easily double as a bodysuit for when you head straight from the beach to dinner. This one-piece from Aerie features a sexy low back and a textured waffle fabric to make the simple style feel special.

2. Cut out one-piece swimsuit

madewell one piece swimsuit Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Colorblock $69.50 SHOP IT Madewell

This cutout swimsuit takes the look of a two-piece bikini and turns it into a one-piece swimsuit, making it the best of both worlds. Plus, the color combo reminds us of dreamy pink-and-orange skies and it's just begging us to stay at the beach until the sun starts to go down.

3. Strapless one-piece swimsuit

With tube tops coming back in style, this strapless one-piece is right on-trend. The ruched detailing makes the swimsuit even more flattering and it comes with a removable halter strap in case you want to opt for a different look. Shop the one-piece in 11 different colors and choose between the classic and long torso fit here.

4. One-piece swimsuit with a skirt

one piece swimsuit ESPRLIA Plus Size Floral Print Halter Swimwear One Piece $29.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Love to swim but hate to bare your backside? This one-piece swimsuit has a built in skirt to keep you covered and it could easily be mistaken for a cutesy sundress. If lemons aren't your thing, choose from one of 21 other cute prints, like daisies, watermelons, or pineapples.

5. Long sleeve one-piece swimsuit

long sleeve one piece swimsuit Women's Long Sleeve Mock Neck One Piece Rashguard $39.99 SHOP IT Target

If you plan to spend long hours out in the sun, this long-sleeve swimsuit will help keep you protected. The recycled polyester one-piece features a UPF 50+ rating, removable padded cups, and comes in a bright blue color that's sure to turn some heads—whether you're wearing it while surfing the waves or just lounging on the beach. For more extended sizes, shop a black and white version of the swimsuit here.

6. Plus size one-piece swimsuit

plus size one piece Women's Plus Size Strappy Back One Piece Swimsuit $39.99 SHOP IT Target

We love a statement-making one-piece and this animal print swimsuit is both bold and classic. Shop the scoop-neck, strappy back suit in sizes 14W to 26W here.

7. High neck one-piece swimsuit

high neck one piece swimsuit Women's High Neck Criss Cross Open Back One Piece Swimsuit $39.99 SHOP IT Target

Whether you're looking extra coverage up top or you're just partial to the high-neck style, this one-piece from is a great choice. While the front side is simple and minimalistic, the back side features a low scoop cut and crisscross straps, making this swimsuit the perfect example of "business in the front, party in the back."

8. High cut one-piece swimsuit

pacsun one piece swimsuit LA Hearts by PacSun Light Orange Cora Scrunch One Piece Swimsuit $49.95 SHOP IT Pacsun

Become the Baywatch lifeguard of your dreams in this retro-inspired high-cut one-piece. The textured material is stretchy and comfy and the bright orange color is perfect for summer and standing out on the beach.

9. Modest one-piece swimsuit

one-piece swimsuit The Sun Shield Swim Tunic $65 SHOP IT Summersalt

You don't have to compromise style for full-coverage, full-protection swimwear. This color-block swimsuit is fun and practical with a long sleeve tunic featuring hidden internal ties to attach to the matching leggings. One reviewer also wrote that the swimsuit is a "Hijabi's Dream!"

10. Ruffled one piece swimsuit

ruffle one piece swimsuit Tempt Me Women's One Piece Swimsuit Vintage Off Shoulder Ruffled Bathing Suit $27.99 SHOP IT Amazon

If you want extra coverage for a larger bust, the ruffle detail on this one-piece swimsuit is a great way to distract the eye while making a fun fashion statement at the same time. Shop the suit in 26 other colorways here.

11. Long torso one-piece swimsuit