We Found the Cutest Swimsuits at Old Navy—and Prices Start at $13

Shopping for swimwear can be a tricky process since every body is different and swimsuits aren't always super comfortable. However, Old Navy is here to help us girls out. The brand offers size-inclusive swimsuits, ranging from XS to 4X, and includes tons of different styles, from belted one-pieces to high-waisted bottoms and bandeau bikini tops. Plus, lots of trendy styles like one-shouldered, ruffled tops, and tie-dye boy short bottoms are available in bright colors and fun prints. To top it off, many of Old Navy's swimsuits have built-in UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) sun protection, which is a huge bonus.