Flirty Spring Dresses Are 60% Off at Old Navy RN—and Prices Start at $15

We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
After a long winter locked indoors wearing sweatsuits on repeat, we're itching for some new and dressier outfits. But still, this is 2021 and we want to be comfortable. Enter: flowy and flattering sundresses that make us feel our best. Slipping into a flirty sundress makes us feel up for anything, just like the promising spring air does. Luckily, Old Navy currently has tons of spring dresses that fit this mood perfectly—and they're on sale RN.
Old Navy is currently offering up to 60% off everything site-wide, including brand new dresses, tops, and pastel shorts. All of these items are quintessentially springy, and we're here for it. We know what you're thinking: Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But there's a reason why tulips and daffodils blossom every year—they never go out of style. Floral prints inherently make you feel cheerful, youthful, and just damn happy. Honestly, that's the exact energy we want to channel this spring and summer.
We've already added multiple dresses to our carts, some of which are the same style in different prints. At these prices, we don't even feel guilty about it. Find cheeky mini dresses, flattering tie-waist options, and classy midi frocks—all at discounted prices. Below, shop the best mini, midi, and maxi dresses, plus tops and blouses on sale at Old Navy now.