Old Navy's New Initiative Makes Plus-Size Shopping So Inclusive

As a plus size shopper, one of the most frustrating and disheartening experiences happens when you walk into a store and have to look for clothing in a plus-size section separate from straight-sizes. Unfortunately, despite that the average U.S. woman is a size 16-18, plus size people have been conditioned to expect the bare minimum when it comes to retail. Shopping in a separate section from straight-size people isn't ideal, but for people who wear sizes over 16, there may not be any clothing options at all. Luckily, some brands are looking to solve both problems. Old Navy, for one, is making a sweeping series of changes that prioritize size-inclusivity and the plus-size shopping experience with its new BODEQUALITY initiative.