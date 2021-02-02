Old Navy's Black History Month Tee Celebrates Women of Color

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Old Navy has long been the place where you can find a graphic tee for every holiday, from Christmas to St. Patrick's Day, to the Fourth of July. However, other important calendar dates, like Black History Month, haven't gotten the same space on the shelves—until this year. In celebration of Black History Month, Old Navy partnered with Reyna Noriega—an Afro Latina visual artist and educator—on a new graphic tee that celebrates women of color and diverse skin tones, body types, and hairstyles.

"I let my own culture shine through in my work, in hopes others can see representation for their experiences and feel empowered," said Noriega, according to a press release.

The limited edition T-shirt is available to shop now for just $14.99 for adults and $6 for kids and toddlers.

Project WE Black History Month Tee by Reyna Noriega for Adults $14.99 SHOP IT Old Navy

This artist collaboration is the first launch of Old Navy's ongoing Project WE, a series featuring graphic tees designed by a diverse selection of artists. According to a press release, the project is "meant to imagine a more inclusive world through art and honor cultural moments and movements." Upcoming Project WE artist collaborations will focus on International Women's Day, Pride, Juneteenth, LatinX Heritage Month, and more.

"Project WE is an artists' collaboration with a mission," said Sarah Holme, Old Navy's Executive Vice President of Design, in a press release. "We wanted to give these incredible artists a canvas to share their visions, and we hope the works will inspire and spark conversation with our community."