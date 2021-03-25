The Cutest Spring Dresses Are 70% Off at Nordstrom Rack—But Only Until Sunday

Believe it or not, it's April next week—we've officially made it to spring! One of our favorite parts of this season—aside from the gorgeous flowers and nights spent drinking rosé on rooftops—is the flirty, floral dresses we get to twirl around in. Once temperatures rise above 65 degrees, we eagerly whip out our pastel frocks and skirts, and this year, we all deserve a little retail therapy, so why not give your sundress collection a revamp?