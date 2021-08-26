Score Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack—Only Until Sunday

Out of all the shoes in our closet, sneakers get the most use—by far. Whether we're running errands, working out, or heading to a casual brunch, sneakers fit the bill for most occasions in our day-to-day lives. So, having at least one comfortable, stylish, and high-quality pair is non-negotiable. However, with so many steps swallowed in our go-to kicks, the wear and tear is inevitable, and after a summer spent painting the town red, we're in need of a sneaker refresh before fall, stat.