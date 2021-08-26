Score Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack—Only Until Sunday
Out of all the shoes in our closet, sneakers get the most use—by far. Whether we're running errands, working out, or heading to a casual brunch, sneakers fit the bill for most occasions in our day-to-day lives. So, having at least one comfortable, stylish, and high-quality pair is non-negotiable. However, with so many steps swallowed in our go-to kicks, the wear and tear is inevitable, and after a summer spent painting the town red, we're in need of a sneaker refresh before fall, stat.
Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has us covered for all of our sneaker needs RN. The discount retailer is currently offering up to 60% off of both lifestyle and active sneakers, so you can find your perfect exercise and errand shoes in one fell swoop. Plus, some of our favorite, classic sneaker brands are included in the sale, like Adidas, Reebok, and New Balance. And we're not the only ones who love rocking these kicks—Meghan Markle wears Reebok on repeat, Jennifer Garner is a big fan of New Balance, and everyone from Hailey Bieber to Selena Gomez is obsessed with Adidas.
The sale only runs until Sunday and styles are selling out fast, so hop on this chance to score your new favorite sneakers now. Below, shop the best active and lifestyle sneakers on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
Best lifestyle sneakers on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Adidas Advantage Leather Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
- Adidas Grand Court Lace-Up Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $49.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
- UGG CA805 Sneaker, $49.97–$79.97 (orig. $120–$130), nordstromrack.com
- Reebok Club C 85 Leather Sneaker, $39.97 (orig. $70), nordstromrack.com
- Reebok Club Memt Sneaker, $44.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
- New Balance Lace-Up Sneaker, $45.97 (orig. $64.99), nordstromrack.com
- Keds Triple Kick Twill Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65), nordstromrack.com
Best active sneakers on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Reebok Flexagon ENergy TR 2.0 Shoe, $29.97 (orig. $55), nordstromrack.com
- Reebok Zig Dynamica Shoe, $44.97 (orig. $80), nordstromrack.com
- Adidas Nario Move Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $70), nordstromrack.com
- Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Sneaker, $46.97 (orig. $60), nordstromrack.com
- Vent Engineered Mesh Sneaker, $32.97 (orig. $85), nordstromrack.com
- New Balance Nergize Sport Sneaker, $51.97 (orig. $64.99), nordstromrack.com
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Running Sneker, $55.97 (orig. 69.99), nordstromrack.com