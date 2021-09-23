The Cutest Fall Booties Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack—But Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and UGG boots are majorly discounted RN.
Claire Harmeyer
Sep 23, 2021 @ 2:31 pm
Fall has officially arrived, and we're ready to swap our summer wardrobe for cozier attire. We're talking cashmere sweaters, baggy denim, shackets galore, and—perhaps best of all—booties. No shoe gives us both comfort and sass like a killer pair of booties, and this autumn, we're ready to strut around town in style. However, last season's kicks are looking a little worn, so we need a fall shoe refresh—and we need it fast.

Luckily for us, Nordstrom Rack currently has tons of booties on sale, and they're perfect for autumn adventures like apple picking and cider tastings. The discount retailer offers kicks from some of our favorite brands like Sam Edelman, Timberland, Nine West, and even designer picks from AllSaints. Plus, tried-and-true UGG boots are on sale RN, and as the temperatures drop, they'll be selling like hotcakes, so take advantage now.

Below, shop the best booties, combat boots, and cold weather booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

Best booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack:

Best combat and lace-up booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack:

Best cold weather boots and booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack:

