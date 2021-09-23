The Cutest Fall Booties Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack—But Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

Fall has officially arrived, and we're ready to swap our summer wardrobe for cozier attire. We're talking cashmere sweaters, baggy denim, shackets galore, and—perhaps best of all—booties. No shoe gives us both comfort and sass like a killer pair of booties, and this autumn, we're ready to strut around town in style. However, last season's kicks are looking a little worn, so we need a fall shoe refresh—and we need it fast.