Designer Sunglasses Are at All-Time Low Prices at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
We've all swooned a pair of luxury sunglasses through the glass pane windows of our favorite designer stores—but nine out of 10 times we've walked away empty-handed in an effort to save money, no matter how much we loved the glasses. Well, today's the day to treat yourself! From Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 8 you can take advantage of incredible deals on designer glasses thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We're talking nearly 50% off luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Versace, Prada, Tory Burch, and more.
From aviators to cat-eye lenses and classic square styles to statement oval shapes, there is a pair of sunglasses for every style and face shape. With prices this good, though, we wouldn't wait too long to check out this sale and purchase your favorite pairs, as fan-favorites are selling out quickly. To help you navigate which sunnies are a must-have, shop our 12 favorite designer sunglasses deals at Nordstrom now.
Best designer sunglasses to shop at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
Ray-Bans are a timeless sunglasses brand that has been seen on celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lily Aldridge, and more. Get a pair of your own with these retro cat-eye sunnies.
Aviator sunglasses complement every face shape, making these a reliable pair of sunnies that you can share with all your friends.
Similar to a necklace or ring, adding a pair of sunglasses to your outfit can help tie everything together. Opt for a classic, printed pair like this Kate Spade pick for extra style points.
These Prada cat-eye sunnies are perfect for trendsetters who love vintage flair. Plus, it has its famous and iconic logo embossed on the sides of the temples and a smoky gradient lens. Trés chic.
If you love big and bold sunglasses, this butterfly option from Versace is for you. Whether you're headed to the beach or for a brunch date, they're perfect for any occasion.
Quay Australia is a beloved brand by celebrities and major influencers alike. (The brand has partnered with Chrissy Teigen, Desi Perkins, and Ashley Graham, to name a few.) Snag a pair of these majorly chic cat-eye lenses—you won't regret your A-list accessory.
The cool brow bar that aviators are known for just got an upgrade with these butterfly lenses. We love the XXL version of this classic shape—bring on the glamour!
Protect your eyes with style with the help of these tortoise-shell square sunglasses. It's giving us major '70s vibes, which is perfect considering the decade's fashion is back and better than ever.
Looking for a pair of sunglasses that will get the job done, add a bit of style, and last through all the trends? Look no further than this simple square option—it'll match with any outfit thanks to its neutral tones and subtle tortoise print.
Match your favorite Tory Burch handbag with a pair of equally stunning eyewear from the brand. The large oval frames are mod and serve major model-off-duty vibes.
The geometric shape, nearly transparent lenses, and monochromatic metal color make these sunglasses perfect for cool fashionistas who love to be the center of attention.
This take on the original Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses is more squared off at the temples and offers more coverage of your face. It still has everything you know and love about the original style, though, including the famous logo and glass lenses.