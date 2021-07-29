We've all swooned a pair of luxury sunglasses through the glass pane windows of our favorite designer stores—but nine out of 10 times we've walked away empty-handed in an effort to save money, no matter how much we loved the glasses. Well, today's the day to treat yourself! From Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 8 you can take advantage of incredible deals on designer glasses thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We're talking nearly 50% off luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Versace, Prada, Tory Burch, and more.