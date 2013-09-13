New York Fashion Week Gets Its First Plus-Size Runway Debut

Believe it or not, the average American woman is a size 14 — which happens to be the exact size when plus-sized clothing begins. Despite this information, fashionable options for these "average" women are seriously lacking. But some people are working to change that. Some people are working to make plus-sized more mainstream, more stylish and well, average. That doesn't mean that everyone should aspire to be that size, per se, but rather that everyone who IS that size should have options in their closet that are on-trend and well-made.