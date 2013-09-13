New York Fashion Week Gets Its First Plus-Size Runway Debut
Believe it or not, the average American woman is a size 14 — which happens to be the exact size when plus-sized clothing begins. Despite this information, fashionable options for these "average" women are seriously lacking. But some people are working to change that. Some people are working to make plus-sized more mainstream, more stylish and well, average. That doesn't mean that everyone should aspire to be that size, per se, but rather that everyone who IS that size should have options in their closet that are on-trend and well-made.
Eden Miller is one of those people working towards change. As the designer of plus-sized line, Cabiria, Miller (who also works as a wardrobe supervisor and stylist for TV shows, music videos, and commercials) recently became the first person EVER to showcase a plus-sized collection at New York Fashion Week. Cabiria was one of 6 lines chosen to debut last Friday through a group presentation by the Fashion Law Institute and garnered a considerable amount of support for her pieces from the fashion community.
Her collection (which you can view here) was filled with bright colors, bold prints, florals and horizontal stripes — pretty much everything a plus-size woman is supposed to shy away from. But there wasn't a shrinking violet in sight on the Cabiria runway! The women looked uh-MAY-zing in Miller's designs.
Miller's runway debut was definitely a win, there's no doubt about that — but so far, she's only won a battle, not the war. Of course, that doesn't mean that she's not optimistic for the future of "average" women's clothing.
Featured image via Refinery 29