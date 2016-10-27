These are the three most-pinned food costumes for Halloween this year

Noms the word when it comes to Halloween costumes this year because food costume searches are up 47 percent when compared to last year, according to Pinterest. 47 freakin’ percent! It makes sense, though… Food seems to definitely be having a major pop culture moment. Donuts are everyone’s favorite breakfast food, Gilmore Girls has undoubtedly influenced an (unhealthy?) obsession with coffee, and everyone loves pizza so much it should be canonized and deemed a saint.

If you’re still looking for a costume for this Hallo-weekend, why not dress up as your favorite food AND walk around while EATING your favorite food, too? You’ll get bonus points for extra effort AND you wont have to worry about being hungry all night. Sounds like a win-win to us.

giphy213.gif Image zoom Credit: New Line Cinema / giphy.com

Without further ado, here are the top three food costumes according to Pinterest (our Halloween bible, basically)…

A bowl of cereal!

So many kinds! So many flavors! So many options! I mean, just think of all the cereals you could trick-or-treat as! Ooh – you could even do a group costume and go as the “cereal aisle”!

giphy-1101.gif Image zoom Credit: Comedy Central / giphy.com

A hard shell taco!

If only Halloween was on a Tuesday this year. (Perhaps a friend could be your side of guac (no extra charge)?)

giphy-268.gif Image zoom Credit: The WB / giphy.com

A slice of pizza!

They say you are what you eat, right? Well, in that case, we’re proud to be a cheesy, saucy gift to humans everywhere.