Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer slays the business chic look at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event

To the surprise of absolutely no one on the planet, Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer is just as endlessly fabulous as her mother. Grace Gummer is also an actress, and so she might look familiar as you’ve probably seen her in shows such as Mr. Robot and Extant, although you probably didn’t realize she was basically Hollywood royalty at the time. Recently, she attended a fundraising show for Vogue and the CDFA, and rocked this amazing business chic look that we’re totally fangirling over.