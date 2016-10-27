Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer slays the business chic look at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event
To the surprise of absolutely no one on the planet, Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer is just as endlessly fabulous as her mother. Grace Gummer is also an actress, and so she might look familiar as you’ve probably seen her in shows such as Mr. Robot and Extant, although you probably didn’t realize she was basically Hollywood royalty at the time. Recently, she attended a fundraising show for Vogue and the CDFA, and rocked this amazing business chic look that we’re totally fangirling over.
From the sleek middle part to the blazer to the GAUCHOS, hi, we’re suuuper into this.
We also love the slightly mismatched but oh so chic pairing of her true white crop top with her off white pants. It’s the sort of thing we always worry we could never pull off without looking like we got dressed in the dark — but Grace pulls it off flawlessly. We’re def going to have to try this unique color pairing.
She looks like she’s the tough but benevolent CEO of a major corporation, the kinda lady you’re both terrified of but admire. Or maybe we’re just projecting our admiration for her stellar accessorizing onto this fantasy, who knows…
It’s just all so GREAT. We love the cut of the blazer, especially. The collar is so unique and really adds visual interest.
Also, can we take a sec to talk about how identical Grace Gummer is to her older sister Mamie Gummer? They both look so much like their mother, Meryl Streep, and we totally hate them for it… but we’re just blown away by how similar they look to one another. Can we get a birth date check? Are they ACTUALLY twins?
One gorgeous Gummer with impeccable fashion sense is great — but we’re definitely even happier to have TWO.