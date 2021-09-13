She wore Mugler again, and it was an instantly iconic look.

The Internet Is *Obsessed* With Megan Fox's See-Through Dress at the MTV VMAs

Megan Fox is trending on Twitter (again) this morning for the outfit she wore to last night's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Fox accompanied her partner and the VMA winner for Best Alternative Music Video, Machine Gun Kelly, to the awards show, and did so in a barely there Mugler midi dress.

The dress, designed by Mugler's Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, features a boned bodice and a sheer formfitting skirt with a silver accent thread running through it. Fox wore the dress with a bedazzled thong (as you do) and paired it with nude Jimmy Choo platform heels and understated Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"Daddy's gonna win a VMA," Fox captioned her Instagram post ahead of the event. And, well, he did!

This is the third awards show in a row to which Fox has rocked Mugler. She wore that strategically placed Mugler little black dress to the Billboard Music Awards in May and the fashion house's body-hugging pink Barbie jumpsuit to the iHeart Music Awards in March.

Needless to say, Fox and Mugler are a match made in fashion heaven.

Let's just take a really good look at this dress while we're here:

Megan Fox Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly, who also performed his song "Paper Cuts" at last night's event alongside Travis Barker, wore a red metallic suit from Dolce & Gabbana. He accessories with pearl face decals and silver jewelry.

Kelly called Fox a "mermaid" in his September 12th Instagram post, and with that wet-look hair and sparkly, see-through gown, we definitely see the mermaid of it all.

Mugler has been all over the wet look for a few seasons now, having designed that iconic nude latex dress Kim Kardashian wore to the 2019 Met Gala. And the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 see-through dresses, like the one Fox wore, use mesh and sequins to get a similar wet look.