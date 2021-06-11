These Butt-Sculpting Shorts Are So Good, Even Kendall Jenner Wears Them-and They're 40% Off Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Kendall Jenner has the best fitness wardrobe. Whether it's the pieces she's wearing to break a sweat or the trendy athleisure-inspired outfits she's spotted in while she's out and about, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never fails to wow us with her workout looks.

But, one would assume that dressing like Jenner would cost a pretty penny. Normally that's true, but right now, one of her favorite sporty pieces is currently on sale: the Gymshark Flex Cycling Shorts. Thanks to the U.K.-based athleisure brand's massive summer sale-which Gymshark fans know is a rare occurrence-the shorts are currently 40 percent off, marking them down to $24. And of course, they're selling out fast.

Jenner's loyal Instagram followers will remember that the model wore the gray marled shorts during a workout that she documented on social media. Not only are they a favorite for their high-rise fit, soft seamless fabric, and sweat-wicking abilities, but also for their contouring design that creates an instant butt sculpting effect. The Gymshark Flex Cycling Shorts come in eight fun colors-all of which are on sale for between 20 and 50 percent off-and a size range of extra small to extra large.

The shorts aren't the only celeb-favorite deal you can score during Gymshark's Summer Sale event. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50 percent off the brand's entire catalog, which includes workout leggings, sports bras, crop tops, and more that have the seal of approval from A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Gabrielle Union, Ashley Graham, and Hilary Duff. Keep scrolling to see what else is on sale. Hurry, the sale ends on June 11.

