Katie Holmes Wore This Year’s Big Dress Trend—and Styles Start at $23 on Amazon

The first official day of spring arrived over the weekend, but people were already dressing for it long before that. Take, for example, Katie Holmes, who's been wearing airy wide-leg jeans and breezy dresses for weeks now, hinting that these easy-going, stylish staples would likely reign supreme for spring and summer 2021.

Romantic dresses that look like they're straight out of Bridgerton are also gaining traction this season. In fact, searches for all things Regencycore have skyrocketed since the Netflix show started streaming in households across the U.S., and that means romantic dresses, just like the one Holmes was spotted wearing in NYC, have been flying off shelves.

Holmes opted for a romantic mid-length number from Ulla Johnson. Dubbed the Suki Dress, it's designed with a bustier-style upper, long, billowy puff sleeves, and a tiered skirt with color-blocked prints, all of which are key features of a Regencycore dress. Hers goes for a cool $795, which certainly isn't pocket change, but we found similar styles on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Christy Dawn that go for a fraction of the price.

white short puff sleeve dress Image zoom Credit: Amazon

yellow puff sleeve dress Image zoom Credit: Amazon

When looking for dresses that fall into the Regencycore category, romance is key. Ethereal details, like the aforementioned bustier waist, puff sleeves, charming prints, like florals, and delicate colors, like blues, yellows, and pinks, are key.

Amazon has plenty of affordable versions that align with the celeb-approved dress trend, like this super chic puff sleeve $32 midi with a ruffled bodice and a delicate floral motif or this mini dress that has a tiered skirt and a tie-front, much like Holmes's.

At Nordstrom, we're currently eyeing this long-sleeve floral-print mini from Topshop and this lightweight ASTR the Label pick that's available in four summer-perfect colors, as well as basically every mini, midi, and maxi you can shop from Christy Dawn.

The good news? You can find a lot of styles similar to Holmes' pick from a plethora of brands. The bad news? They're selling out fast. Shop the Holmes-approved dress trend that's about to blow up below.

