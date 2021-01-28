Kate Moss and Her Daughter Looked Like Twins in Their First Runway Show Together

Lila Grace Moss Hack looked like her supermodel mom's mini-me as she strutted down the runway alongside her mother, Kate Moss, at the Fendi spring/summer 2021 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

On January 27th, the 18-year-old model stepped onto the catwalk in a sheer, silver-beaded gown accessorized with satin knee-high boots and a matching headpiece. Her mother complemented her daughter's look with a gray, elegant satin gown and dramatic statement earrings that dropped down to her chest.

And if you thought these two looked like legit twins, you're not alone!

Due to the pandemic, the models were placed inside a glass box to distance themselves from others after they walked the runway. However, the duo was allowed to remain in the same box since they live in the same household. Other models like Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell were also present at the star-studded event.

Image zoom Credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP, Getty Images

Lila—whose dad is Jefferson Hack—did a stunning job during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, so it's pretty obvious that this was not her first show. Her runway debut was in October 2020 during her opener for the virtual Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week show. One of her looks was a sparkly pink halter-top and orange miniskirt from Miu Miu's new collection.