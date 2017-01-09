Kaley Cuoco wore a plunging dress last night, made silly comment about her "golden globes"

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco looked incredibly stunning at last night’s Golden Globes, which is really no surprise. Because does she ever not look amazing? Her hair, her makeup — it was all so perfect. But it was Cuoco’s cleavage-baring Globes dress that stole the show.

Her Tommy Hilfiger dress was absolutely gorgeous and verrrry revealing — in the classiest way, of course. So Cuoco decided to call out her plunging neckline in a hilarious Instagram post. The photo was taken with her glam squad just before she headed out the door to The Beverly Hilton.

"Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes 😍👏🏽good job team! @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeupgreenberg @christinesymondshair (and Mr Kc)," she captioned the photo.

Golden Globes/cleavage jokes aren’t new, but they seem to never get old. Because ‘globes,’ you guys.

Cuoco also posted a pic of her hair that sort of looked like she just casually threw it back into a loose French braid by herself, but happened to create the most beautiful, perfect look. Of course, that wasn’t the case at all.

“@christinesymondshair creating hair magic with her teeny pixie dust 💫✨,” she wrote.

Here’s another shot of that dress (and the globes joke again):

And this one of Cuoco with her handsome boyfriend:

“Boy in Ralph Lauren ✨girl in Tommy Hilfiger 🍾 thank you to the humans who got us all put together 💏takes a village! Hair and grooming @christinesymondshair makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana mani @ashlie_johnson golden glow @tansbyashleyrose 🙌🏽,” she captioned the photo.