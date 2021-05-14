We Can’t Get Over Jill Biden’s Custom Handbag With Her Dogs' Pictures on It

First lady Dr. Jill Biden continues to impress us with her fashion. While we know there are more important things that she deals with on a daily basis as the first lady of the country, it doesn't detract from her sense of style, and we like to celebrate that bit of whimsy. Case in point: the custom handbag she carries with her dogs' pictures on it.

We caught a glimpse of the brown Valentino bag on May 6th when the first lady took a trip to West Virginia to speak at a vaccination center with Jennifer Garner. While her pink and white ensemble was also lovely, it really is the bag that stole the show. It features the likenesses of the first dogs, German Shepherds Champ and Major, along with a giant "J."

Take a look at this beauty.

Jill Biden's handbag Credit: CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP, Getty Images

If you're looking at this gem of a bag and thinking to yourself, wow, I wish I had a bag with my pet's face on it, then you're in luck. This bag, while customized for Dr. Biden, is actually available to anyone. Called the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet, this bag can be customized with any animal photo you'd like, as well as your initial. The price tag is pretty steep at $2,200, but if you want a way to memorialize your pet forever, this is a nice way to do so.