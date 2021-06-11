Jill Biden's Bedazzled Blazer Makes a Powerful Statement About Love and Unity

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are currently on their first international trip since he was sworn into office in January. Yesterday, the Bidens met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson to talk about post-COVID travel between the U.S. and U.K. as well as climate change initiatives and a potential new trade agreement post-Brexit.

At the meeting, Dr. Biden wore an "upcycled" blazer to represent their attitude going into the 47th G7 summit today, June 11th, in St. Ives, Cornwall, U.K. She wore a 2019 Zadig & Voltaire blazer that she already had in her closet, as Vogue reports, but had it bedazzled with a powerful message: "LOVE."

When asked about what the message means to her, Dr. Biden said, "I think we're bringing love from America."

She continued, "This is a global conference so we're trying to bring unity across the globe, and I think that's important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic."

Of course, it's hard not to compare Dr. Biden's fashion statement to that of former first lady Melania Trump, who wore a jacket that read "I Really Don't Care, Do u?" on her trip to visit migrant children detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.