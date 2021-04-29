We’re Obsessed With the Story Behind Jill Biden’s Dress From the Congressional Address

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is all about reducing, reusing, and recycling. Last night, April 28th, Dr. Biden arrived at President Joe Biden's Congressional Address in a recycled Gabriela Hearst dress that was originally used as a mockup during fitting sessions for her Inauguration Day look. Heart posted several photos of Dr. Biden's "redone" dress noting that "new is not always better."

"An honor to see our First Lady wearing our dress in the President's First speech to the joint session of Congress," Hearst, who is also the creative director of Chloé, wrote in the caption of her April 29th post. "Delivered on the eve of his 100th day in office. The Silk Wool dress (and mask) was made entirely of existing fabrics. Made and embroidered in New York."

She added, "It was originally used to fit the inauguration one. The First Lady requested to salvage for another occasion. Double repurposed. New is not always better."

Dr. Biden's inaugural dress is basically the same design in white and was designed by both Dr. Biden and Hearst to represent unity—the main vein of Joe Biden's presidency so far.

"Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead," Hearst captioned a closer look post of Dr. Biden's Inauguration Day ensemble. "The blooming symbol to represent this message are the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America...The Delaware flower is positioned at the heart level of The First Lady, from there, all the other flowers branch out."

The cashmere coat and silk wool dress were made entirely in New York City. And just like Dr. Biden's navy embroidered dress, the white version was also made with existing materials and fabrics "to minimize impact on the environment," Hearst wrote.