Jill Biden Made a Clarification About *Those* Fishnet Stockings

If it were up to Jill Biden, she'd leave the commentary surrounding her fashion off the agenda—as you can imagine, the first lady has a lot more pressing issues to cover than why she chose to wear one dress over another. But, for those who are seemingly still baffled over *those* fishnet stockings we saw over Easter weekend, she wants to make one thing extremely clear: "They weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings."

Like many women in politics (and in most male-dominated workplaces), Biden has found herself under a microscope of scrutiny when it comes to her fashion choices, and she gave the final word in her June 29th cover story for Vogue.

As we've seen since President Joe Biden took office, Dr. Biden's wardrobe is layered with dresses, blouses, skirts, jackets, and more from independent, rising, and diverse designers. Biden, who hand selects all her pieces without the help or input from a stylist, said there's a reason she wears what she wears and when she wears it.

"I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my Inauguration outfits, that's one of the things I considered," she told the magazine, referencing the ocean blue coat-and-dress ensemble and purple coat. "I think that's important: You try to lift up other people."

For being as in-tune and progressive with her styling as she is, would you be surprised to learn that Biden is unaware of the @drjillbidenfashion Instagram account that was started last year? "Oh great," she laughed off, adding, "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing.…"

While Biden thinks it's "amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail," she's using her platform in the White House to bring attention to sustainable, inclusive fashion.

Take the recycled Gabriela Hearst silk wool dress she wore to the Congressional Address, for example. How could we forget how beautiful she looked in those sheer floral long sleeves?! The dress had been repurposed from an earlier fitting and "was made entirely of existing fabric," per Hearst.