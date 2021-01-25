Ivy Park's Newest Collection Is About to Make Winter Wear Cooler Than Ever

Winter is coming to Beyoncé's athleisure line Ivy Park. The official Ivy Park social media accounts posted a preview of Icy Park, an offshoot size-inclusive line designed for winter weather.

According to WWD, the Icy Park line will include a variety of new pieces made from faux shearling, terrycloth-like fabrics, and thicker materials ready for the ski slopes. Icy Park will also include an update to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek sneakers, and a brand new design dubbed the Super Sleek Boot.

In the teaser for the new collection, we see the Adidas logo printed on a long faux-fur trench, and the iconic stripes on faux shearling sweatpants as well as a reflective ski jacket.

WWD reports that famous friends including Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman are all slated to appear in Icy Park merchandise for Beyoncé's new campaign, described as "refreshingly chill, effortlessly functional, relentlessly stylish and always inclusive."

The Icy Park launch will also rep the "This Is Your Park" motto, which Beyoncé came up with this past year. The slogan is a reminder for fans of the fashion line to look inward and focus on their mental, physical, and emotional health. During the pandemic, Beyoncé found it important to check in with oneself and redefine what makes you you.

Fans can share the Ivy Park style that makes them feel at home in their bodies using the hashtag #ThisIsMyPark.