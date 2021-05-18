21 Outfits That Prove Ankle Boots Are a Year-Round Trend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer's in the air and chances are, because of it, you're planning to trade in your thick, knit sweaters and boots for sundresses and summer sandals. However, before you put away all of your fall and winter shoes, though, hold on to your ankle boots. These low-rise booties are versatile shoes that you can wear all year—the key is all about how you style them, and there are so many ways to do so.

From pairing them with dresses for a day date or leather bottoms for a fun night out, you can truly make ankle boots work for any occasion, aesthetic, and season. If you don't believe us, keep scrolling to get ideas on how to wear ankle boots.

1. How to wear ankle boots with skinny jeans:

Pairing ankle boots with skinny jeans is a classic look that compliments everyone—no matter what Gen Z might think. You can dress them up by wearing them with a blazer or keep it casual with a graphic tee.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots The Regan Boot $178.00 SHOP IT Madewell

2. How to wear ankle boots with mom jeans:

Loose-fitted mom jeans are having a major moment right now and luckily, you can pair the trend with ankle boots for a laid-back look. We recommend going with a pair of boots that have a form-fitting shaft so that it neatly tucks under the loose jeans.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Steve Madden Betty White Ankle Boots $99.95 SHOP IT Steve Madden

3. How to wear ankle boots with flare jeans:

For the ultimate '70s-inspired look, style your boots with flare jeans. Since the bottom-cut of these jeans are so loose, you can wear them with any kind of ankle boot.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Vince Camuto Genedy Western Bootie $69.99 SHOP IT DSW

4. How to wear ankle boots with straight-leg jeans:

If you prefer straight-leg jeans, rest assured you can wear your ankle boots under them. We recommend going with a pointed toe, which looks great underneath the bootcut.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Marc Fisher Eilise Bootie $94.99 SHOP IT DSW

5. How to wear ankle boots with a midi dress:

Wearing a midi dress with your ankle boots will earn you some style points in our book. This dress length allows your shoes to peek through so they can get the attention they deserve.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Marc Fisher LTD Jarli Pointy Ankle Boots $189.00 SHOP IT Marc Fisher

6. How to wear cowgirl ankle boots:

Night gown-inspired dresses are comfortable and lightweight, making them great for the warmer months. Pair your dainty, slip-on with an ankle cowgirl boot, which is a fun way to showcase contrasting styles that work great together.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Roy Western Bootie $44.98 ( $59.99 save 25% ) SHOP IT DSW

7. How to wear ankle boots with a maxi dress:

A maxi, floral dress with ankle boots is the free-spirited outfit of our Bohemian dreams. The best part is you can comfortably wear it during those cooler summer nights and into the fall.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Lucky Brand Basel Boots $90.30 ( $129.00 save 30% ) SHOP IT Zappos

8. How to wear ankle boots with a T-shirt dress:

T-shirt dresses make getting dressed so easy and mindless. From running errands to meeting up with friends, you can't go wrong with a chunky pair of Doc Martens ankle boots, which give it such a cool girl vibe.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Doc Martens 101 Yellow Stitch Smooth Leather Ankle Boots $140.00 SHOP IT Dr Martens

9. How to wear combat ankle boots:

Something about this balance of femininity from the short, flowy dress and utilitarianism from the structured, combat boot just works. It's modern, fashionable, and, if you ask us, gives you the perfect excuse to go out in the town to show off your look.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Steve Madden Latch Bootie $69.98 ( $99.99 save 30% ) SHOP IT DSW

10. How to wear ankle boots with leggings:

Leggings aren't only reserved for dates with your couch and Netflix. You can dress them up to look more elevated while running errands or going for a coffee date. Opt for a monochromatic outfit, including a neutral-colored pair of ankle boots.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Steve Madden Howler Sand Suede Ankle Boots $99.95 SHOP IT Steve Madden

11. How to wear ankle boots with patent leather leggings:

Patent leather leggings are proof you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style, especially when you throw on a comfy sweater on top or a loose-fitted T-shirt.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Donald Pliner Devasp Leather & Suede Studded Booties $109.97 ( $298.00 save 63% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

12. How to wear ankle boots with sweatpants:

If you prioritize comfort over everything else, we're excited to report that yes, you can wear ankle boots with sweats. Make it look a little more put together by opting for a neutral color and slim fit so that you can neatly tuck the pants into your boots for a comfy and stylish look.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Erin Booties $89.95 SHOP IT Nordstrom

13. How to wear ankle boots with work pants:

Linen trousers are work-friendly pants that can also be worn on the weekends because of their relaxed fit. Pair them with a rounded toe ankle bootie and any blouse of your choosing.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Mango Leather Heeled Boots $100.00 SHOP IT ASOS

14. How to wear ankle boots with high-waisted trousers:

What's corporate attire without a blazer? Make it feel a little more fashion-forward by choosing an outfit with a neutral color palette and pairing high-waisted trousers with ankle sock booties.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Steve Madden Maxwell Blush Ankle Boots $139.95 SHOP IT Steve Madden

15. How to wear ankle boots with a midi skirt:

Silk, mid-length skirts are versatile and work appropriate when spruced up with the right ankle boot and top. If your work environment is more chill, a crew neck T-shirt is a great option.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Sam Edelman Regaen Ankle Booties $160.00 SHOP IT Sam Edelman

16. How to wear ankle boots with a short flowing skirt:

Chunky knit sweaters, short skirts, and booties are a casual and easy way to get good use out of your shoes for multiple seasons.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Public Desire Cameo Contrast Panel Boots $32.20 ( $56.00 save 42% ) SHOP IT ASOS

17. How to wear ankle boots with a mini skirt:

Show off your legs with a fitted mini skirt, leather ankle boots, and a cropped graphic sweater. It's a perfect look if your aesthetic is a mix between sporty and edgy.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots The Brava Black Ankle Boots $225.00 ( $435.00 save 48% ) SHOP IT Bells and Becks

18. How to wear white ankle boots:

White boots are one of those items you need in your capsule wardrobe. They won't go out of style and can be paired in multiple ways, including a flowing skirt that will show them off in all of their glory.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Tessa Vagabond Shoemakers $104.99 ( $175.00 save 40% ) SHOP IT Zappos

19. How to wear ankle boots with shorts:

We're very big fans of matching tops and bottoms that make you feel put together with very little effort. Pair your sweat shorts with ankle boots for a casual and comfy fit.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots Low Heel Laced Fabric Ankle Boots $69.90 SHOP IT Zara

20. How to wear lace-up ankle boots:

The right pair of ankle boots can transform any outfit. Case in point? Laced-up ankle booties. It takes a simple outfit, such as jean shorts and a button-up, and instantly turns it into a stylish ensemble for a night out.

how-to-wear-ankle-boots ASOS Ricky Pointed Toe Lace Up Boots $64.00 SHOP IT ASOS

21. How to wear mesh ankle boots:

If you have a pair of statement boots that deserve to be in the limelight, like these mesh ones, pair them with shorts so everyone can admire your incredible fashion sense.