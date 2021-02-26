How to Layer Necklaces Like a Pro, According to a Jewelry Expert
Whether you're a maximalist or a minimalist, you can make the look your own.
Throw out your old fashion rulebooks that claim "less is always more." The layered necklaces trend is all about piling on the jewelry for a look that is glam enough for celebs hitting the red carpet (just ask Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, or Rihanna) or us non-celebs heading to brunch. This look isn't just for the Madonna-inspired maximalists, either. You can make necklace layering as understated or as over-the-top as you want, depending on the style and number of pieces you choose. For some pointers on how to get in on the trend, we asked Gorjana Reidel, co-founder of her namesake jewelry brand, for advice on how to layer necklaces and all the best pieces to shop.
"There are no rules," Reidel assures. "When it comes to layering, it's totally up to you and what you're in the mood for." So, keep reading for some inspiration on different ways to layer necklaces and save these ideas for when you want to experiment with a layered look that best suits you.
1. Keep it sweet and simple.
Reidel says a simple chain is a great place to start when layering necklaces, as it's such a versatile piece. From there, you can build a bold look with chunky, contrasting pieces or keep it minimal, like above, with small delicate necklaces in the same tone.
2. Add some charms for personality.
Throw it back to middle school and mix some charms into your layered necklace looks. Adding a charm necklace is a great way to make your layering more playful and colorful, and you can shop custom options, like initial and astrology charms, to personalize your accessories.
3. Get those coins, coins, coins.
Coin necklaces are just as great for layering as they are for wearing alone. Stack them with other pendants and charms for a more styled look or pair them with a simple chain to tone it down. Either way, we promise you'll be looking like money. If picking your layers seems like a tough task, you can skip the decision making and just buy a pre-layered coin necklace set instead.
4. All chained up.
Why stop at just one chain? Mix and match chain-link necklaces of different lengths and sizes for a look that is luxurious and badass at the same time.
5. Opt for short stacks.
You don't have to figure out a perfect a ratio of short, medium, and long necklaces to go in on the layered trend. "I also love mixing different chains and gems that are similar lengths for less of a perfect look," Reidel says. "I used to focus on different lengths but now I am totally over it. I like to just layer on pieces that I feel like wearing that day." So, don't be afraid to stack shorter necklaces together for a layered look that builds up, not down—and throw in some different gems and jewels while you're at it, too.
6. Mix and match your metals.
No need to play it safe and stick with just one metal. Reidel says it's totally possible to mix up gold, silver, and rose gold when layering necklaces. "I know that it is intimidating for people to mix them up, but it looks great," she says. She also says mixing jewelry tones is a great way to add more color to your overall look, especially when you're layering with charms and gems as well.
The layered necklace look is a jewelry trend you really can't mess up, so just go ahead, reach into your jewelry box, and get started.