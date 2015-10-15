Hot Topic + 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' = The ultimate '90s Halloween costume

You can always turn to Hot Topic for all your spooky needs. Black chokers? Check. Black gloves? Check. Pretty much black everything? Check. If you want to be something dark and sinister for Halloween (or, every day) they’ve got you covered, and now, if you want your wardrobe to channel The Nightmare Before Christmas, they’ve got your back on that as well.

Just in the time for the dark, October month, they’ve released a revamped collection that takes The Nightmare Before Christmas from kitschy to trendy, in time for Halloween.

The collection combines vintage influences, like Victorian cuts and lace accents, with everyone’s favorite Tim Burton spook-fest. Striped pants and knit sweaters are adorned with the always memorable Jack Skellington.

If you’re craving something a little more classic, then they also have a few pieces that are more subtle, like the Flocked Dress and Flocked Jacket, which have the face of Jack Skellington woven into the already intricate design. You only see him if you’re looking for him, but he’s hiding in plain sight.

The pieces themselves range from $45 to $70, and come in all sizes, including plus sizes.

So, wrap up in the cozy black and white fair isle sweater, throw on a classic Hot Topic choker or two, and hit your Halloween parties like the ’90s movie queen that you are in your heart.