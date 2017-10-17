Hot Topic has dropped a line of "Justice League" coats for when you need to save the world but also there's a slight chill

Now that the temperature is beginning to drop, it’s actually starting to feel like Halloween in most cities. As any good cosplayer knows, though, rocking the perfect look in Fall weather can be a challenge. Fortunately, if you’re a fan of anything Justice League series, Hot Topic has your back now. Literally.

Hot Topic has officially launched a line of Justice League-inspired coats.

You know, for those days when you’re ready to save the world, but there’s a autumn nip in the air as well. They’re perfect for D.C. Comics fans of all genders. The jackets are offered in sizes XS-3X, and they look cozy AF too.

This collection includes Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Batman, along with the often less-appreciated Aquaman and Cyborg — both who will take center stage with Justice League. The movie won’t hit theaters until November 17th, but that doesn’t mean you should wait to get yous hands on these.

Wonder Woman, $59.90

Aquaman, $79.90-$83.90

Batman, $59.90

Cyborg, $79.90 – $83.90

The Flash, $70.90.

