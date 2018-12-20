Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

16 festive dresses that will have you looking like a snack at the office holiday party

The holiday season is always brimming with parties. With so many soirées happening during this time of year, it can be difficult and overwhelming to figure out what to wear. Since the holidays are stressful already, planning an office party outfit should be the least of your worries. That’s why we’ve scoured the internet for the most fashionable (and comfortable) dresses for you to shop for.

From classic LBDs, to bright velvet numbers, to silky wrap dresses, we have you covered for almost every occasion this season might throw at you. Of course, we included a mix of affordable finds as well as luxe designs, because you deserve every kind of option out there. So hit play on your holiday playlist, and shop our picks below.

otherstories-e1543524315933.jpeg Credit: & Other Stories

Get into the holiday spirit with this dashing emerald velvet number. It will likely make people green with envy.

2ASOS Design Pleated Trapeze Mini Dress, $51

ASOS1.jpeg

You’ll want to do a few twirls at your holiday party in this fun frock.

3Torrid Special Occasion Merlot Sequin Dress, $77.63

torrid.jpg Credit: Torrid

You can’t go wrong with a sweet lace dress, especially one that also has sequins.

4ModCloth Go With Grace Long Sleeve Dress, $99

modcloth1.jpg Credit: Modcloth

A big bow because *you’re* a gift. But seriously, this little black number is perfect for all of your holiday festivities.

modcloth2.jpg Credit: Modcloth

For a celebratory look that’s a bit more boho.

6Express Satin Faux Wrap Dress, $44

express.jpeg Credit: Express

A dress that offers the ultimate comfort and still looks ultra-chic.

7Boohoo Plus Kimono Sleeve Tie Waist Wrap Dress, $20

boohoo.jpg Credit: Boohoo

A classic wrap dress becomes winterized with oversized-sleeves. Jazz it up with statement earrings and a colorful coat.

8Nordstrom Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, $198

Nordstrom1.jpeg Credit: Nordstrom

A perfect cocktail dress for all your holiday party needs. Even better? The ruffled bottom of the dress will have you looking “Gone with the Wind Fabulous.”

uo1.jpg Credit: Urban Outfitters

A bright spin on velvet. All eyes will be on you when you walk into the room.

10Reformation Jaz Dress, $248

Reformation.jpg Credit: Reformation

Be the belle of the ball with this flowy number. The snake-skin print also gives a fun touch.

11Eloquii Fit and Flare Plaid Dress, $129

Eloquii.jpg Credit: Eloquii

Plaid is always a good idea this time of year, but this fun dress gives it a fun twist.

Business on the bottom, and party on the sleeves. This dress is giving us Joan Collins realness.

13Reformation Nicola Dress, $278

reformationn.jpg Credit: Reformation

Go from the office to the holiday party with this silky dress.

14Boohoo Boutique High Neck Prom Dress, $20

boohooo.jpg Credit: Boohoo

The silhouette is classic but the bright red-orange color brings on the fun.

15Fashion Nova Morning Walk Floral Dress, $27.99

fashnova.jpg Credit: Fashion Nova

Florals for winter? We say yes.

16Eliza J Floral Print Velvet Dress,$178

nord.jpeg Credit: Nordstrom