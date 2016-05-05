Here's the actual reason your jeans have those random little silver buttons on the pockets

Jeans are part of our everyday lives, but we don’t even know them that well. They come equipped with so many loops and buttons and extra pockets, but do those things have a purpose?

We recently learned that the mini-pocket within the larger pocket on the front side of jeans was originally meant to protect pocket watches from falling out of cowboys’ jeans as they rode around on horses. Obviously that’s not really an issue anymore since, you know, the invention of the watch. (But still: COOL!)

But what about those tiny silver buttons on the seam of pockets? As it turns out, they exist for more than just decoration.

Elite Dailyuncovered the purpose of the buttons, which aren’t really buttons at all. They’re called rivets, and their purpose is to prevent the the denim from wearing out and ripping at the seam. When Levis were first invented, people used to wear them as workwear. So naturally, the jeans would wear out. The rivets prevented catastrophic workplace pants mishaps.

As regularly as most of us wear jeans, we all know they still wear out — possibly even more so than they used to. So it makes sense that the rivets are still necessary to hold everything together.