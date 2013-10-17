Happy Wear Something Gaudy Day!
Origin
Dying to break out that fabulous silk scarf and wear those pink chandelier earrings that you can never find quite the right outfit to wear them with? Or maybe those bedazzled heels that you haven’t debuted for lack of a suitable occasion? Well, today’s your day, under appreciated Swarovski purse! This fabulous, funky holiday originated from “Three’s Company”, the 70s TV sitcom, when one of the main characters, Larry Dallas, declared Wear Something Gaudy Day. When you think of the word “gaudy”, you may think of Snooki’s fashion sense, or perhaps a room in your grandmother’s house that is grossly over decorated, real housewives style. The word “gaudy” means over-the-top to the point of being borderline tasteless. Think Vegas Strip. So showy that it’s annoyingly extravagant. For all you divas, today’s a wonderful excuse to be yourself.
How to Celebrate
Dress up! Go all out! Though “Gaudy” usually has a negative connotation, for the sake of celebration let’s embrace the idea of this extravagance. Resist your normal attire and pick something that stands out. Be bold and use today as an excuse to overdress. Channel your inner diva and bling yourself out. Go gaudy or go home.
Visit a gaudy place. This might seem random to you, but if you live anywhere near the central coast of California, you need to check out the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Its first rooms were completed in 1958 and as the inn grew, it quickly became a landmark for travelers to visit. Each of the 110 guest rooms are uniquely decorated in a very gaudy fashion. It is over-the-top in every way. While you’re there, I recommend the German Chocolate cake from the Madonna Inn Bakery. You might never leave.
Quotes
“You have to be unique, and different, and shine in your own way.” – Lady Gaga
“You can never be overdressed or overeducated.” – Oscar Wilde Featured image via Shutterstock