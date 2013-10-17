Happy Wear Something Gaudy Day!

Dying to break out that fabulous silk scarf and wear those pink chandelier earrings that you can never find quite the right outfit to wear them with? Or maybe those bedazzled heels that you haven’t debuted for lack of a suitable occasion? Well, today’s your day, under appreciated Swarovski purse! This fabulous, funky holiday originated from “Three’s Company”, the 70s TV sitcom, when one of the main characters, Larry Dallas, declared Wear Something Gaudy Day. When you think of the word “gaudy”, you may think of Snooki’s fashion sense, or perhaps a room in your grandmother’s house that is grossly over decorated, real housewives style. The word “gaudy” means over-the-top to the point of being borderline tasteless. Think Vegas Strip. So showy that it’s annoyingly extravagant. For all you divas, today’s a wonderful excuse to be yourself.