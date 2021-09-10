Here's How to Dress Like Characters on the Gossip Girl Reboot on a Budget

While Gossip Girl may be your only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, consider HelloGiggles the fashion source that'll tell you how to snag the outfits from the recent reboot on a budget. Fans of the series have quickly recognized that the style in the show has changed drastically from the original iteration. Eric Damon, the costume designer for both the original and new Gossip Girl, told HelloGiggles that they traded in their headbands and sophisticated dresses for a more Gen Z-influenced style with gender-fluid silhouettes and retro sneakers and boots.