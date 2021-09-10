Here's How to Dress Like Characters on the Gossip Girl Reboot on a Budget
While Gossip Girl may be your only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, consider HelloGiggles the fashion source that'll tell you how to snag the outfits from the recent reboot on a budget. Fans of the series have quickly recognized that the style in the show has changed drastically from the original iteration. Eric Damon, the costume designer for both the original and new Gossip Girl, told HelloGiggles that they traded in their headbands and sophisticated dresses for a more Gen Z-influenced style with gender-fluid silhouettes and retro sneakers and boots.
For those who loved the classy fashion of the original, though, you can find subtle references to its original elegance hidden in the casts' outfits in the 2.0 version. Here, we took some of the best style moments from each character and show you where to shop the pieces. From the exact items shown in the series to affordable dupes, here's how you can make a statement with your clothes—like these Upper East Siders.
Zoya Lott:
Zoya is the down-to-earth girl from Buffalo, NY who refuses to get swept up in the superficial glitz and glam of the Upper East Side. When comparing her style to the other characters, it's more casual and Gen Z-focused, consisting of baggy styles, graphic tees, and lots of cool sneakers. For a Zoya-inspired look, pair this similar shacket with a skirt and sneakers.
You can also spot Zoya rocking everyone's favorite combat boots—Doc Martens. Snag a pair of your own and pair it with a chunky, printed cardigan for a comfy back-to-school fit.
Julien Calloway:
Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander, plays part-time popular girl at Constance and full-time social media influencer. According to Damon, her style was inspired by some of the current big-name influencers and models. Style a chic maxi trench coat, like Julien, for major model-off-duty vibes.
Alexander was also spotted wearing patent leather leggings with a simple tank crop top and red bottoms on the show. While the shoes are incredible, the real star of this look are the leggings, which you can find at Nordstrom Rack.
These white crocodile eggshell boots take Alexander's outfit from typical school girl to major it-girl with ease. The original pair are from Shultz and retail for $243—so if you're looking for a dupe, you can find an affordable pair on Lulus.
Luna:
Played by Zión Moreno, Luna is one of Julien's trusty sidekicks slash friend slash publicist, and her style is very much inspired by Gen Z fashion but with a more feminine and flirty flair. She's often seen wearing flowing dresses, heels, and pretty blouses, like the one shown below.
Monet:
Monet, played by Savannah Lee Smith, is one of Jordan Calloway's frenemies in the series. She's very serious about her job as Jordan's publicist, and that translates through her very professional wardrobe. The jacket seen on Smith is from Veronica Beard and retails for nearly $700. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch has a similar option at a way more affordable price.
Audrey:
Audrey, played by Emily Alyn Lind, is a part of the show's main friend group. She's often seen wearing more casual outfits than her on-screen squad, yet they still feel put together and feminine. We love this chunky cardigan paired with leggings and black booties.
Kate Keller:
Kate Keller is the shy and quiet teacher who's looking for a way to get some authority back in her classroom full of over-privileged, elitist teenagers by being the new-age Gossip Girl. While her methods may be anything but, her style is clean and professional, filled with fun colored trousers, chic blazers, and sweater vests that are currently on-trend. Now, you can shop a pair of pink pants of your own to spice up your work fits.
This outfit was a special one that OG Gossip Girl stans might have picked up on. According to Damon, it's nearly an identical match to Serena Van Der Woodsen's outfit in the first episode of the original series. "Kate first arrived dressed almost identically to when we see Serena the first time [in Grand Central Station], and there's a very similar train shot with their tan jackets and a French sailor-striped t-shirt and a little neck kerchief," he tells HelloGiggles in another article. Pair any striped shirt at home with a tan coat and a good pair of denim to copy the look.