Gen Z Can Make Anything Look Cool—Here's a Fashion Lesson

Whether you find comfort in neutrals like Rivas, enjoy mixing and matching like Lane, or strive to stand out like Coffey, the great thing about Gen Z fashion is that there's no right answer. Rivas, who attended high school from 2011 to 2015 with the end of the millennial generation, says she remembers how "fitting in" was often valued above creative expression. Now, as she keeps up with the constantly evolving fashion trends on TikTok and observes how her younger sister, who's currently in high school, dresses, she's noticing how the culture has started to change.