Forever 21 and Laser Kitten collaborated on a fashion line that will make your '90s heart scream
Laser Kitten has already satisfied our lust for everything ‘80s and ‘90s, especially since the brand’s website has plenty of patches, pins, and press-on nail sets filled with things only ‘90s kids would understand. (We’re talking Clueless and Clarissa Explains It All.) Laser Kitten’s Instagram is filled with styling inspiration and major nostalgia. With that said, you can probably imagine our excitement over the new Forever 21 and Laser Kitten collaboration. It brings the brand’s colorful and retro aesthetic to graphic tees, bodysuits, and jackets. And if that’s not enough, there’s even a pair of rainbow of overalls that brings “Rainbow Brite” to mind.
Already available for purchase on the Forever 21 website, the new Laser Kitten collaboration includes colorful pieces that won’t break the bank. The brand’s gorgeous Patch Jacket is the collection’s most expensive item, and it’s less than $50.
To see what other items we can’t wait to snatch from new collaboration, here are seven Laser Kitten pieces that will add serious color to our wardrobe.
1Plus Size Laser Kitten Graphic Bodysuit, $17.90
This colorful bodysuit will be your next spring/summer staple, as it features graphics of cars, mix CDs, and fries.
2Laser Kitten Rainbow-Strap Denim Overalls, $39.90
If you’re looking to up your weekend style, you’ll love this gorgeous pair of overalls.
3Laser Kitten Plus Size Laser Kitten Velvet Patch Tee, $15.90
Velvet lovers will adore this patch tee, which looks ultra chic when paired with leather or denim.
4Laser Kitten Embroidered Acid Wash Jacket, $44.90
If spring is already on your mind, you’ll want to splurge on this acid-wash jacket.
5Plus Size Laser Kitten Embroidered Top, $15.90
Whether you wear it with jeans or dress pants, it’s hard to deny that this embroidered top goes with just about anything.
6Laser Kitten Graphic Tee, $12.90
Puuuuuurfect for cat lovers.
7Laser Kitten Rainbow Stripe Ringer, $12.90
This tee features a rainbow-striped trim and a cute embroidered CD graphic.
If you want to bring some serious ‘90s vibes to your closet, then you should definitely check out any of the colorful items inside the Forever 21 and Laser Kitten collaboration.