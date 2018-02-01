Forever 21 and Laser Kitten collaborated on a fashion line that will make your '90s heart scream

Laser Kitten has already satisfied our lust for everything ‘80s and ‘90s, especially since the brand’s website has plenty of patches, pins, and press-on nail sets filled with things only ‘90s kids would understand. (We’re talking Clueless and Clarissa Explains It All.) Laser Kitten’s Instagram is filled with styling inspiration and major nostalgia. With that said, you can probably imagine our excitement over the new Forever 21 and Laser Kitten collaboration. It brings the brand’s colorful and retro aesthetic to graphic tees, bodysuits, and jackets. And if that’s not enough, there’s even a pair of rainbow of overalls that brings “Rainbow Brite” to mind.