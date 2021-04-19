Here's What to Wear On a First Date, According to Your Zodiac Sign

If you're feeling particularly stumped about what to wear on a first date, turn to the stars to guide you. Just like how every zodiac sign has different dating habits, they each feel most confident in different clothing, too. So, to help you land on what to wear on a first date, we tapped astrologist Lisa Stardust for her recommendations. Below, Stardust broke down what each sign will feel most comfortable and confident wearing on a first date.