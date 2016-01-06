For the first time, Dolce & Gabbana is designing hijabs and abayas
Dolce & Gabbana just made fashion history with their new collection of hijabs and abayas. These scarves and cloaks worn by some Muslim women have typically been ignored by the mainstream fashion industry, but Dolce & Gabbana are welcoming the garments with open arms. By doing so, they are also hopefully sending a message to other designers that it’s time to start recognizing other cultures and religions in their designs.
Dolce & Gabbana’s collection takes a walk on the funky side, with the designers adding flourishes of lace as well as floral and abstract prints.
It’s incredibly important for other cultures to be represented in all kinds of media, and that includes fashion. Runway shows have long neglected the styles of non-western cultures and religions or, instead, appropriated them. The launch of this new collection from D & G feels like an exciting step forward.
[Image via Instagram]