The Designer Handbag You Should Treat Yourself to, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

There's something special about buying a new handbag. You eagerly fill it with the essentials (lip balm, floss, cash), sling it over your shoulder, and hit the town relishing in strangers' eyes on your shiny new accessory. Handbags are arguably the best accessory to invest in as they're seasonally versatile, easily paired with countless outfits, and will stick with you for years on end—unlike shoes, which wear, and jewelry, which tarnishes.