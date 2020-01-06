Here's How to Wear the Dark Academia Trend this Winter

Are you seeing women dressed in dark, moody shades or looking more studious on Instagram these days? No, it’s not the winter blues or an attempt to appear smarter—it’s the fashion trend of dark academia infiltrating closets everywhere. Take cottagecore, make it dark, kill all the flowers, and you have dark academia.

The trend, which became popular on TikTok and Tumblr, is not just an aesthetic popping up in fashion. Dark academia is a whole feeling. Candles, old books, teacups, gothic architecture, vintage anything; all add to this dark and a bit gothic vibe.

If you want to get in the mood with this trend, pull out of your closet or start shopping for; blazers, vests, pencil skirts, tennis skirts, trousers, cigarette pants, and blouses. For colors, think brown, gray, navy, black, mustard, and burgundy. Fabrics include velvet, knits, plaids, cord, tweed, and houndstooth. And as usual, do not forget the accessories: Hair bows, headbands, long pendant chain necklaces, pearls, oxfords, Mary Janes, beret, sand glasses are a few ways to compliment the look.