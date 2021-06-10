This TikTok-Viral Dress is the Perfect Outdoor Voices Workout Dress Dupe

A few years ago, Outdoor Voices disrupted activewear with the release of the Exercise Dress . It had it all: built-in shorts, lining throughout, and a cool factor that made it the missing piece in thousands of wardrobes . Today, transitional dressing is more than a concept as we collectively re-enter exercise classes and recommit to #shotgirlsummer brunches afterward. The OV dress is perfect for that laidback lifestyle.

However, while the concept seems perfect, the steep price tag isn't exactly ideal. Even after adjustments made in its recent updates, such as an extra pocket and adjustable straps, $100 is still an investment. However, if you found yourself wanting a dupe , TikTok found it. Enter: Halara In My Feels Everyday Dress .

The Halara dress is half the price of the OV one, and it's almost an exact dupe. It comes in over a dozen colorways, including sky blue and sage green, is offered in sizes XS-3X, comes in different styles (like this ribbed lime green version we're obsessed with), has built-in shorts, and, unlike the OV version, has removable cups in the built-in bra. As if that weren't enough, The fabric is described as buttery but wicks sweat and water like a champ. All of this makes it the ideal piece for a host of activities, from first dates and dance parties to spinning classes and more.