17 dresses with pockets that will hold everything from your phone to your lipstick

Without a doubt, dresses are a fashion staple in the summertime. So to add a little flair and practicality to your wardrobe during the 90-degree heatwaves, we rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets. You can easily carry all of your essentials, like lip glosses, sunnies, and SPF, while still looking cute AF.

From flowy maxis to jumper dresses, there’s a little something for everyone. Below are some of our picks that you won’t be able to resist wearing this summer.

1Reformation Norma Dress, $198

dresses-with-pockets-reformation.jpg Credit: Reformation

This midi-length stunner is the perfect summer evening dress.

2Tobi White Overall Denim Dress, $88

dresses-with-pockets-tobi.jpg Credit: TOBI

Jumper dresses are trendy right now, so why not get yourself one in summer white?

3Boohoo Plus Military Blazer Dress, $25

dresses-with-pockets-boohoo.jpg Credit: Boohoo

Go from the office to happy hour in this dress.

4Draper James Stripe Shift Dress, $115

dresses-with-pockets-draper-james.jpg Credit: Draper James

This nautical shift dress is the perfect go-to piece for all your summer travels.

5Striped Belted Dress, $20

dresses-with-pockets-velvet-heart.jpeg Credit: TJ Maxx

This sleeveless dress features pockets and a cute sash at the waist.

6Valfré London Pinafore Dress, $64

dresses-with-pockets-valfre.jpg Credit: Valfré

Perfect for brunch with your girls or date night with your partner. Side note: Valfré’s clothes run small, so size up.

7Asos Design Curve Stripe Midi Dress With Pockets, $60

dresses-with-pockets-asos.png Credit: ASOS

This gorgeous dress is perfect for romantic dinners on the beach or for cocktails with your besties.

8Endless Summer Hannah Midi, $179

dresses-with-pockets-hannah-midi.jpg Credit: Endless Summer

This black midi dress keeps things sexy and casual.

9Lane Bryant Printed Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $59.95

dresses-with-pockets-lane-bryant.jpg Credit: Lane Bryant

This printed dress is ultra-chic and features a lace V insert.

dresses-with-pockets-torrid.png Credit: Torrid

A fun off-the-shoulder dress that you can prance around in during the day or at night.

11Modcloth A Way With Woods Sleeveless Shirt Dress In Sunshine, $65

dresses-with-pockets.jpg Credit: ModCloth

This simple pocketed dress is the perfect summer work look.

12B Collection by Bobeau Magie Necktie Dress, $98

dresses-with-pockets-bobeau.jpg Credit: Bloomingdale's

You’ll want to wear this beautiful dress for any summer weddings on your calendar.

13Lulus Oxford Comma Olive Green Shirt Dress, $46

dresses-with-pockets-lulus.jpg Credit: Lulus

This army green dress will give you Top Gun vibes.

dresses-with-pockets-roxy.jpg Credit: Roxy

This maxi dress is perfect for summer weddings because it’s made from lightweight fabric and has pockets hidden on the sides.

dresses-with-pockets-just-fab.jpg Credit: JustFab

This timeless piece is great for work or a coffee run. It’s just that versatile.

dress.jpg Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

This printed beauty features pockets and built-in UPF 50+ to keep you shielded from the sun’s harmful rays.

17Rachel Roy Sabine Swing Dress, $95.99

dresses-with-pockets-sabine-e1532384817984.jpg Credit: Rachel Roy